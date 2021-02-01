BitTube (TUBE) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.21 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $19,641.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.55 or 0.00427577 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

