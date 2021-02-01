BitWhite Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,025.11 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. BitWhite has a total market cap of $53,025.11 and $96,679.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

