Bitzeny Price Up 6.7% This Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $102,461.50 and $31.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00397452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

