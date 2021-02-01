Bitzeny (ZNY) Hits Market Cap of $76,367.87

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $76,367.87 and $12.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.48 or 0.00386464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

