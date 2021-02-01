Blackbaud (BLKB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Blackbaud to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $66.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $83.70.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.