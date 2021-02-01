BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock worth $71,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in BlackRock by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK traded up $9.75 on Monday, hitting $711.01. 9,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,379. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $722.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,705 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

