BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $32,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in BlackRock by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock opened at $701.26 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $722.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $638.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,968 shares of company stock worth $2,844,705 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

