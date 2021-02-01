BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lessened by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK traded up $10.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $711.76. 16,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,379. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

