BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) (LON:BRIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.60

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) (LON:BRIG) announced a dividend on Monday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L)’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) stock traded down GBX 1.94 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 175.06 ($2.29). 7,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 170.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of £38.64 million and a PE ratio of -6.36. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 214 ($2.80).

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) Company Profile

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

