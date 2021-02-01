BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) (LON:BRIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.60

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) (LON:BRIG) announced a dividend on Monday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L)’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) stock traded down GBX 1.94 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 175.06 ($2.29). 7,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 170.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of £38.64 million and a PE ratio of -6.36. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 214 ($2.80).
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) Company Profile
