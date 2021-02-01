BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MVF opened at $9.31 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

