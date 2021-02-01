BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the December 31st total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TCPC opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $657.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.86 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCPC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $35,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $50,476.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 39,966 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 431,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 68,021 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 199,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.