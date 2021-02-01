BLAST Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, BLAST has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $48,559.30 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007381 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003012 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007024 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,299,184 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

