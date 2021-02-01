Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Hits $0.0323 on Major Exchanges

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Block-Logic token can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Block-Logic has a market cap of $739,350.31 and $134.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000069 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

