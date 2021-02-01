Blockchain Certified Data Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $202,363.00 (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 75.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be bought for about $0.0859 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 51.8% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $202,363.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00068317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.00864947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049937 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,496.59 or 0.04446823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020058 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

