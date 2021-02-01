Blockchain Certified Data Token Market Cap Achieves $1.87 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $4,862.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.65 or 0.00856353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00051586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.16 or 0.04369521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00032568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019500 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

