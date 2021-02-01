BlockMesh Reaches Market Cap of $39,627.90 (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. BlockMesh has a total market cap of $39,627.90 and $77.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockMesh coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.00859559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00039722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.91 or 0.04382600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019943 BTC.

About BlockMesh

BMH is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BlockMesh

BlockMesh can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

