Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Up 13% This Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00004899 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $12.31 million and $15,162.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010014 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004039 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,486,419 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

