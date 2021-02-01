Blocknet (BLOCK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,794.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00004158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $10.65 million and $31,794.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00019834 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009933 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,485,461 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

