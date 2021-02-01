Blocknet Price Up 13% Over Last Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00004899 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $12.31 million and approximately $15,162.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010014 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004039 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,486,419 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

