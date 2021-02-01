Blockpass Market Cap Hits $253,010.03 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $253,010.03 and $8,486.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 117.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00068265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.96 or 0.00869294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049953 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.99 or 0.04491419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019971 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

