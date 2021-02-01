BlockStamp Trading Down 92.2% Over Last Week (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $11.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0773 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 92.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007671 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003067 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007277 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,220,426 coins and its circulating supply is 26,677,460 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.