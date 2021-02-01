Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.48. 732,792 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 408,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Blucora by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Blucora by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

