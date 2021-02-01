Blur (BLUR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $67,832.00

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Blur has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $99,725.83 and $67,832.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00047085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00143094 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00265116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00037828 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,782,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,422,652 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

