Blur (BLUR) Price Hits $0.0156

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Blur has traded up 53.5% against the dollar. One Blur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $100,123.71 and approximately $15,707.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00149670 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00264173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00066818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038129 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,784,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,424,888 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

