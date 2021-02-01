BMO Capital Markets Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to $18.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock remained flat at $$13.32 during trading on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.73.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

