BMO Capital Markets Increases Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $90.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.56. 31,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,368. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 391,752 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after buying an additional 171,163 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

