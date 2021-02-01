Bob’s Repair Market Capitalization Achieves $330,775.05 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $330,775.05 and approximately $16,803.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00066572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.00869128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00051231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.41 or 0.04371416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Token Profile

BOB is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Token Trading

Bob’s Repair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

