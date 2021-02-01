BOMB Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $607,409.58 and $142,388.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001961 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,905.97 or 0.99887312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00026378 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00032976 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000284 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,386 coins and its circulating supply is 912,598 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

