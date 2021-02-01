Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L)’s (BONH) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

LON BONH remained flat at $GBX 9.75 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,472. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.77. Bonhill Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 28.75 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, and data and analytics propositions to technology, financial services, and diversity business communities in the United Kingdom, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates information-age.com, an online portal that offers news, analysis, guidance, and research for its CTO community; and organizes a range of live events programs.

