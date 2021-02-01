Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director Buys C$17,593.80 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$17,593.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,212,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,588,544.52.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, George Frederick Fink bought 200 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$499.80.

On Friday, January 22nd, George Frederick Fink bought 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,620.70.

On Wednesday, January 20th, George Frederick Fink bought 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,600.00.

On Monday, January 18th, George Frederick Fink bought 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,177.60.

On Thursday, January 14th, George Frederick Fink bought 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80.

On Tuesday, January 12th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,788.20.

On Tuesday, December 29th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,200.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$18,322.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, George Frederick Fink purchased 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$12,040.00.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.54. 22,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,818. The firm has a market cap of C$84.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.65. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$3.50.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$29.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$2.37.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

