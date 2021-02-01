BonusCloud Achieves Market Capitalization of $829,938.73 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $829,938.73 and approximately $8,691.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00068219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.28 or 0.00861103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049567 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.92 or 0.04496289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019898 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.