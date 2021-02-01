BOOM (BOOM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $4,600.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.78 or 0.00867569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.16 or 0.04451650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020054 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,227,715 coins and its circulating supply is 782,196,982 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

