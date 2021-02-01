BOOM Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,510.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $7,510.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM's total supply is 971,230,055 coins and its circulating supply is 782,199,322 coins. BOOM's official website is www.boomtoken.io

The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

