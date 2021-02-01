Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) announced a dividend on Monday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend payment by 82.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE:BAH traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,401. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average is $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.