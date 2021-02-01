BoringDAO (BOR) Reaches Market Cap of $41.23 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 73.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $731.09 or 0.02169657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $41.23 million and $12.54 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00153608 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00265455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00038975 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,389 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.