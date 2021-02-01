Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.75. Borqs Technologies shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 166,252 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Borqs Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Borqs Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

