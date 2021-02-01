BOScoin (BOS) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One BOScoin token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BOScoin has a market cap of $610,444.82 and $801.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.