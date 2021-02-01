BOScoin (BOS) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One BOScoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $618,791.05 and approximately $5.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.