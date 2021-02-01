Bottos (BTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $110,779.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00065917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.12 or 0.00870090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.87 or 0.04333439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019836 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

