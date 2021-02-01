Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.9% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,849,000 after purchasing an additional 167,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,871,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Danaher by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,280,278 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.16. 210,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,905. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The firm has a market cap of $172.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.80.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.