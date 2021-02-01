BOX Token Reaches Market Cap of $809,924.31 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 33% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $809,924.31 and approximately $4.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.76 or 0.00650775 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

