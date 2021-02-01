Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Shares Up 7.8%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s share price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.21. 8,257,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 7,200,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

The company has a market cap of $112.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boxlight Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Ross Pope acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,942 shares in the company, valued at $475,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark Starkey acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,900. 7.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

