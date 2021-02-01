Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Sets New 12-Month High at $241.98

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$241.98 and last traded at C$239.13, with a volume of 1852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$237.09.
BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$247.00 to C$249.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$235.09.
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$223.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$209.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.
In related news, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$219.50, for a total value of C$4,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,927,943.
Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BYD)
Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
