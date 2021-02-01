bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.76

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale upgraded bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ING Group upgraded bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that bpost SA/NV will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

