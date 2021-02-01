Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Financial Analysis

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Braskem and Cyclo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $12.72 billion 0.29 -$643.89 million ($1.71) -5.48 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 11.36 -$7.53 million N/A N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braskem.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Braskem has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -1, meaning that its share price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem -20.56% -962.43% -13.59% Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Braskem and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 3 2 0 2.40 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.78%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Braskem.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The company also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene PetroquÃ­mica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

