Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Up 5.6%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.37. 201,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 181,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Several research firms have commented on BAK. Santander raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Braskem in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 21.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

