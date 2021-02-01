Bray Capital Advisors Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

MRK stock opened at $77.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.