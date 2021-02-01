Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Reduced by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 5.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $16.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $467.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $470.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

