Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BR opened at $141.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,844 shares of company stock valued at $10,173,756. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.