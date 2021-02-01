Brokerages Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.23). 2U reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $40.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.10. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.